No firing took place at all: Goyal slams Rahul's remarks

14:45

Union Minister Piyush Goyal on Wednesday condemned Leader of the Opposition and Congress MP Rahul Gandhi over his remarks drawing Union Home Minister Amit Shah into the debate on alleged police action on student protesters, saying that "no firing took place during the protests."



Speaking to the reporters, Goyal dismissed Rahul Gandhi's claims as completely fictitious and a "bundle of lies."



"Some people are beyond redemption. Opposition leaders make such baseless and false statements on the floor of the House when no firing has even taken place. I strongly condemn this. Rahul Gandhi has nothing worthwhile to say. We saw that for an entire hour, he could not utter a single word related to the Bill or the ongoing debate. Rahul Gandhi's speech is a bundle of lies," he said.



The Union Minister further demanded that Rahul Gandhi's remarks be expunged from the House records and that the LoP issue an apology for the "gross misuse" of parliamentary proceedings. He emphasised that no case of firing was undertaken against the student protestors at all, questioning the Congress MP on the basis of his allegations.



"His (Rahul Gandhi) frustration stems from the fact that the government handled the students' concerns with utmost sensitivity, and from the fact that children did not praise him either. When no firing took place at all, what kind of allegations are they levelling? All the proceedings that have taken place in the House should be completely expunged, Rahul Gandhi's statements based on falsehoods should not be allowed in the House, and he must apologise. This is a gross misuse of the House," he said. -- ANI