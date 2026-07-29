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No cold drinks, samosas: Maha bans junk food near schools

Wed, 29 July 2026
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Maharashtra Food and Drug Administration announced a strict state-wide ban on Wednesday, prohibiting the sale, distribution, and advertisement of high-fat, sugary, and deep-fried items inside and around school premises.

FDA commissioner Tukaram Munde emphasised the strict accountability of school authorities and outlined the scope of prohibited items.

"I want to make it clear that excess fat, excess trans fat and excess sugar products, including deeply fried foods, excessive sugar drinks, vada pav, samosa, cold drinks, chocolates and ice cream, such junk foods are strictly not allowed inside schools to be sold, not be distributed freely, advertise and also not in the surrounding (50 metres range). Principal and School Management should implement this strictly, and there should also be awareness about it among parents," he said.

The official said action will be taken against the principal and the school management who don't comply and follow. -- ANI

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