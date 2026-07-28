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Nirav Modi extradition after completing judicial process: MEA

Wed, 29 July 2026
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The extradition of fugitive businessman Nirav Modi to India will take place after the completion of ongoing judicial proceedings in the United Kingdom, the ministry of external affairs (MEA) said on Tuesday.

During a media briefing, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said that the legal proceedings against the fugitive diamantaire in the UK are still underway and India remains committed to bringing back fugitives to face justice.

"As far as Nirav Modi is concerned, as we've said before, legal proceedings are ongoing in the UK. Once that judicial process concludes, his extradition will happen. We are following those legal proceedings. From our side, the Indian government is committed to ensuring all fugitives return to India and face the judicial process here," he said.

Last month, Nirav Modi, who has been lodged in a London prison since 2019, suffered a major legal setback after the London Circuit Commercial Court ordered him to pay more than USD 10.7 million to Bank of India in connection with a loan extended to a Dubai-based company promoted by him.

The court held that Nirav Modi was personally liable for the debt after he provided a personal guarantee for a loan granted by Bank of India to a Dubai-based company of the Firestar Group. -- ANI

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