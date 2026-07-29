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Newlywed couple found hanging from tree in UP's Kushinagar; suicide suspected

Wed, 29 July 2026
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A newlywed couple was found hanging from a tree in a village under the Hanumanganj police station area in Kushinagar on Wednesday, officials said, adding that suicide is suspected.

The bodies of Ritesh Bharti, 22, and his wife Pooja Sharma, 21, were found hanging from separate nooses made of scarves tied to the same tree in an orchard near Chhath Ghat in Jinda Chhapra village, police said.

According to the police, the couple had been in a relationship and solemnised a court marriage around six months ago, following which Pooja started living with Ritesh at his house. Locals told police that the two often quarrelled after their marriage.

Additional Superintendent of Police Siddharth Verma said the police received information about the incident around 1 pm.

Hanumanganj SHO Digvijay Narayan Rai said prima facie the case appeared to be one of suicide. -- PTI

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