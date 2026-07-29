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LPG leak from goods train wagon at Hisar station, no untoward incident

Wed, 29 July 2026
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22:25
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A gas leak from an LPG tank wagon of a goods train at Hisar railway station was brought under control without any untoward incident, officials said on Wednesday.

The leak was detected in one of the LPG-filled tank wagons of the train, which was moving from Bathinda in Punjab to Bahadurgarh in Haryana, they said.

"The railway administration took immediate action in accordance with established safety protocols and brought the situation fully under control," an official said.

The train comprised 35 wagons, including 30 loaded with LPG, two empty wagons, two safety wagons and a brake van.

After it arrived on Line No. 5 at Hisar station, the train manager informed the control office about the leak, following which the relevant departments and officials were alerted.

As a precautionary measure, the affected wagon was detached from the rake and moved to a safe location within the Hisar yard, where the leak was continuously monitored, while necessary safety measures were put in place. -- PTI

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