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Left-backed student groups protest at Jantar Mantar against police crackdown

Wed, 29 July 2026
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Students from several Left-affiliated organisations on Wednesday held a protest at Jantar Mantar against the alleged police crackdown on student activists, demanding the release of those detained during the recent demonstrations and an end to what they described as the "criminalisation" of student protests.

Protesting under the banner "Student-Youth Unity; Long Live", the demonstrators gathered at the site just days after the month-long agitation that culminated in the resignation of former Union education minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

The protest was organised following a joint call by Left organisations, including the Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union (JNUSU), to mobilise "against the police crackdown on the students and youth of Bihar, Bengal and other states".

The demonstration was joined by members of the All India Students' Association (AISA), Students' Federation of India (SFI), All India Students' Federation (AISF), Krantikari Yuva Sangathan (KYS), All India Democratic Students' Organisation (AIDSO), DSF, PDSU, PSA, PSYA, ACNS, COLLECTIVE, DISHA and PACHHAS, among others. -- PTI

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