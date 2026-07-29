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Kerala BJP chief targets CJP leaders over Saurav Das's Umar Khalid post

Wed, 29 July 2026
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Kerala BJP president Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday took a swipe at leaders of the recent student protests in Delhi, citing an old social media post by CJP leader Saurav Das praising jailed student activist Umar Khalid.

In a post on 'X', Chandrasekhar shared Das's old social media post in which he had described Khalid as the "bravest" and said he had "mad respect" for him.

Khalid was arrested in connection with the 2020 northeast Delhi riots case and remains in jail.

Without naming anyone, Chandrasekhar urged students and parents to "choose wisely" and questioned whether they wanted their future shaped by people whose "ideology is dividing and breaking up India."

"To the many genuine students and their parents who protested with their genuine grievances -- take a look at this pic and its msg. And choose who you are with wisely," he said.

The BJP leader asserted that protests turning violent would not be tolerated and said anyone attempting to undermine the country, democracy or its integrity must be opposed.

"We didn't come so far as a nation (with all our pluses and minuses) to be undermined by this lot. WILL NOT HAPPEN," Chandrasekhar said, adding that he too had "just realised" about these "students."

His remarks came amid an online debate after photographs and old social media posts of Cockroach Janata Party leader Das's reported meeting with Khalid resurfaced following the recent student protests at Jantar Mantar over alleged examination irregularities. -- PTI

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