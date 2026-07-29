Join BJP or....: Dipke's mother recalls 'video threat'

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CJP founder Abhijeet Dipke receives a warm welcome as he reaches his house, in Chhatrapati Sambhaji Nagar, Maharashtra, on Wednesday./ ANI Video Grab





It transformed from an online parody into a nation-wide youth-led protest movement that culminated in the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan last week.



Abhijeet was living in Boston, USA, when he formed the CJP. He subsequently returned to India to transition the digital campaign into street protests.



"Abhijeet received threats but initially did not tell us. He mentioned a video and advised me not to watch it," his mother said, adding, "In the clip, he was warned that if he does not join the BJP, his parents would be dealt with sternly." -- PTI

The mother of Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke on Wednesday claimed that her son had received a video threat coercing him to join the BJP or face severe consequences against his family.Speaking to a Marathi news channel here ahead of Abhijeet's return from New Delhi, his mother, Anita Dipke, said that the intimidation forced the parents to flee their home and take shelter at a relative's residence in the Konkan region for 16 days.Abhijeet formed the CJP, a satirical online movement on May 16, following remarks made during a Supreme Court hearing by Chief Justice of India (CJI) Surya Kant.