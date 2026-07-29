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IIT-Kharagpur professor found dead in campus quarters; police probe on

Wed, 29 July 2026
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A professor of IIT-Kharagpur was found dead at his staff quarters inside the institute campus on Wednesday, the police said.

The deceased was identified as Dr Deepak Reddy Pullaguram (36), an assistant professor in the department of electrical engineering and a native of Hyderabad.

"The body of a professor of IIT Kharagpur has been recovered from his room. He was found hanging from the ceiling. We are investigating the case," Kharagpur SDPO Siddarth Singh Dangi said.

Security personnel found his body hanging from the ceiling of a room in his staff quarters inside the campus and informed police.

Police reached the spot, recovered the body and registered a case of unnatural death.

The body was taken to the BC Roy Hospital on the IIT-Kharagpur campus, where doctors declared him dead. It has since been sent for post-mortem examination.

Investigators are examining all possible angles and the exact reason behind the professor's death is yet to be ascertained, police sources said. -- PTI

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