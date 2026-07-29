IIT Bombay student found dead in hostel, suicide suspected

21:42

A second-year student at the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Bombay here has been found dead in his hostel room with police suspecting it to be a case of suicide.



Sohil Rajkumar Sangwan (20), a native of Pilani, Rajasthan, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in his room on Tuesday night. He appeared to have hanged himself using a bedsheet, said an official of Powai police station.



Chat messages in his mobile phone indicated that he was facing family-related issues and going through a difficult phase in a personal relationship.



Police are conducting a detailed forensic examination of his mobile phone and other electronic devices to ascertain the exact cause of the suspected suicide, the official added. -- PTI