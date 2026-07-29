If Amit Shah didn't know of firing he's incompetent: Rahul

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On his speech in the House, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "There can be two possible scenarios. One is that the Home Minister issued the order. The second is that the Home Minister was unaware that firing would take place. In the first case, he is culpable; in the second, he is incompetent -- it has to be one of the two; there is no third possibility.



"If the Home Minister didn't even know that shots were being fired, it means he is incompetent; otherwise, if he ordered it, he is culpable."



On his speech in the House, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "He (Union HM Amit Shah) hasn't even come to the House. Why isn't he coming? The supposedly brave Home Minister of India, why isn't he in the House? If he hasn't done anything and issued no order, then he should simply clarify that he didn't issue the order. The main point is that I have the right to speak in Parliament, and that right must be granted to me."



The Lok Sabha witnessed high drama and a fiery war of words on Wednesday as Leader of Opposition Rahul Gandhi launched a scathing attack on the government over alleged police action during the July 20 student protests, prompting a sharp rebuttal from the ruling government.



The confrontation peaked when Congress MP and LoP Rahul Gandhi took a direct swipe at Home Minister Amit Shah, claiming his absence from the House was a sign of "fear."



"The Home Minister doesn't have the courage to come and sit here. He is not here today 'cause he is scared," Gandhi remarked while addressing the House on the issues faced by students across the country.