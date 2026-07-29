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Hyderabad: Trainee IPS officer accused of 'sexual harassment' arrested

Wed, 29 July 2026
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A trainee IPS officer, accused of "sexually harassing" a woman co-trainee at a police training academy here, was arrested on Wednesday.

        "He (trainee IPS officer) has been arrested and produced before a city court," police sources told PTI.

        A case was registered against the 32-year-old trainee IPS officer on July 18 for "stalking and sexually harassing" the woman trainee at Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel National Police Academy (SVPNPA) here. 

        The accused was questioned by the police in this connection on Tuesday.

        Following the registration of the case, the accused had, in a social media post, said that the complaint and rumours were "baseless".

        A 30-year-old woman trainee IPS officer had lodged a complaint with the police, alleging that the trainee officer had been harassing her by sending sexually abusive messages through an instant messaging application since June 23 and making derogatory remarks about her at the academy in the presence of her friends. -- PTI

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