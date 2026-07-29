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Huge ruckus in LS after Rahul uses 'idiot' quoting student

Wed, 29 July 2026
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13:35
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Recollecting his conversation with a student, Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi says, "She said the student wears the truth on his/her chest proudly. I said, what about the other type? She said the other type requires an image. It requires an image and as the image is not true because the idiot is trying to pretend that he is God, he has to create this massive image. 

"I asked her a question, where does the third category go? That of 'Andhbhakt'. 

"She said, 'Andhbhakt' is a person who is absolutely convinced that another idiot is God..."

Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju intervenes and says, "Had Rahul Gandhi not used unparliamentary word, nobody would have objected. I believe that he is using a word in the name of a student, but it is he who is using it...He cannot use unparliamentary word, it should be expunged..."

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