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HC restrains media from calling Rajesh Khanna's former bungalow 'haunted'

Wed, 29 July 2026
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'Ashirwad' bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai/File image
'Ashirwad' bungalow in Bandra, Mumbai/File image
The Bombay high court has restrained media organisations and online platforms from referring to the 'Ashirwad' bungalow in Bandra, once owned by late Bollywood superstar Rajesh Khanna, as "cursed," "haunted," or "unlucky".

Justice Arif S Doctor, in an interim order passed on July 24, said that such descripitons were prima facie defamatory, and violated the plaintiff's fundamental right to live peacefully and in dignity.

Shashi Shetty, a businessman who purchased the iconic bungalow some years ago, moved the court after coming across numerous articles, posts and videos on the internet that labeled the property as "haunted," "cursed," and "ill-omened".

Senior advocate Birendra Saraf, representing Shetty, told the court that he constructed a new house after demolishing the original bungalow, but did not change the name. The new house is also called 'Ashirwad, the lawyer said.

The petitioner pointed out that the website Indiadotcom recently published an article titled '19 Real Haunted Houses in India That Will Give You A Cold Sweat', in which Ashirwaad Bungalow was also listed.

The judge held that the owner was "wholly justified" in seeking an interim relief. -- PTI

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