Failure in dismissal of FIRs will lead to fresh protests: CJP

09:03

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) Chief Spokesperson Saurav Das on Wednesday warned of a fresh, nationwide agitation if written assurances regarding the dismissal of First Information Reports (FIRs) against the student protestors are not delivered immediately.



Speaking to ANI, the CJP Spokesperson said that the government previously gave a guarantee to withdraw all the FIRs by Tuesday, not only in the national capital but in all Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP)-ruled states and any state governed by the National Democratic Alliance (NDA). However, so far, no action has been taken in the matter.



"The government gave us a guarantee that all FIRs filed against students and protesters so far would be withdrawn and that no action would be taken against any protester in the future, not just in Delhi, but also in any BJP-ruled state or any state governed by the NDA. This guarantee was given to us on Saturday in front of the entire nation. A deadline of Tuesday was set for this, and while only a few hours remain before it expires, we have not yet received that assurance from the government in writing," he said.



Das underlined that upon meeting with the government representatives, he was shown a Supreme Court order directing that the States may proceed with the FIRs, making the matter sub judice.



"I even went to meet government representatives this evening, following an invitation from them. They showed me a Supreme Court order; specifically, Direction No. 4 states that investigations into existing FIRs may proceed. The government argued that because this is a written order from the Supreme Court, the matter has become sub judice. I asked them directly whether or not they would provide the guarantee in writing. We have received no response from them so far," he said.



The CJP Spokesperson urged the administration to honour the promise made to the youth, adding that the failure to comply will result in fresh protests against the Centre in Delhi and other states. -- ANI