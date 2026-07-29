Ex-Union minister Alagiri's daughter held in bank manager assault case

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Former Union minister M K Alagiri/File image





According to investigators, the dispute arose when the branch manager, Harshin Singh, raised concerns over a malfunctioning elevator on the premises. -- PTI

Kayalvizhi Alagiri, daughter of former Union minister M K Alagiri and granddaughter of DMK patriarch M Karunanidhi, was arrested and subsequently released on station bail by the Chennai police in connection with the alleged assault of a SBI branch manager.She appeared before the investigating officer at the Shastri Nagar police station after being summoned under the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS) on July 28.Following approximately two hours of questioning, she was formally arrested and granted station bail, as the offenses registered against her carry a maximum punishment of less than three years.As part of her bail conditions, police have directed Kayalvizhi to cooperate with the ongoing investigation and to inform authorities before making any plans to leave the city.The police action stems from a July 20 incident at the SBI NRI branch in Adyar, which operates out of a commercial building owned by Kayalvizhi.