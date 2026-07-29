Expecting morality from BJP is futile: Congress

09:59

Congress MP Sukhdeo Bhagat on Wedneday supported Congress Lok Sabha MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra's remarks against the newly appointed Education Minister Prahlad Joshi, saying that expecting morality from someone who carries the responsiblity of educating the country is futile.



"The statements that are coming from Prahlad Joshi show what his intentions are. This reflects his motives. Those who have the responsibility to educate the entire country under the Ministry of Education, if their own faces are stained, then expecting morality from them is futile. We can say that the faces may have been changed, but the situation of being stained still remains," he said.



The remarks came after Priyanka Gandhi targeted the government over issues related to examination irregularities and accountability while speaking during the discussion in the Lower House on Tuesday.



Objecting to the remarks, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi said the Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi should authenticate her statements, calling them misinformation.



"Priyanka ji should have authenticated her statements. Action should be taken regarding the misinformation being spread. Can one simply say anything and get away with it?... I refute these allegations. She should be expelled and must apologise," Joshi said.



Union Minister Kiren Rijiju also criticised the Congress MP's remarks, calling them "character assassination" in Parliament. -- ANI