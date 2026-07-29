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Every Indian should be proud: Rahul in Parl on protests

Wed, 29 July 2026
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13:15
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Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi speaking on the Exam Bill says, "I was very excited, reassured by what the future of this country did on our streets. This was not anger, not violence, not hatred. This was a deep expression of the youth of this country of the future generation of this country and I feel that all political parties must respect this expression, including my friends in the BJP. 

"I am pretty certain that if my friends in BJP were to go and ask their own children what they felt about what their brothers and sisters were doing, they would find agreement among their own children. There is nothing wrong with what has happened and every Indian should be proud."

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