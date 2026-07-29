Denied admission, student hacks IIT-Kanpur website; gets second chance

11:01

A student who hacked the websites of the Indian Institute of Technology-Kanpur (IIT-K) and IIT Madras after being denied admission in IIT-K's newly launched Bachelor of Cyber Security programme may get another chance to join the institute, which is considering assessing his technical skills instead of pursuing legal action.



The student allegedly left a message on the IIT-K website reading, "Site is hacked. All I need is just a fair chance."



The incident came to light earlier this week after the student claimed on social media that he had breached the websites of IIT-K and IIT Madras following his rejection from the undergraduate cybersecurity programme. He later shared screenshots of the alleged intrusion on X and Reddit, saying his objective was not to cause harm but to demonstrate his capabilities.



According to his posts, he had completed the application process, paid the prescribed fee, uploaded all required documents and submitted proof of his cyber security work. However, he claimed he was not shortlisted and was denied the opportunity to participate in the hackathon that formed part of the admission process.



IIT-K Director Manindra Agrawal told PTI the student was not shortlisted because he lacked prior experience in cyber security.



"The admission process for this academic session has already concluded, so admission is not possible now. However, we will invite the student to the institute, assess his technical skills through a proper test and, if he proves his competence, give him an opportunity in the next admission cycle," Agrawal said.



He confirmed that the student had gained access to certain sections of the official websites of IIT-K and IIT Madras.



Agrawal said senior faculty members and engineers have been asked to interact with the student and counsel him that unauthorised access to computer systems is illegal and should never be repeated.



An IIT-K official, requesting anonymity, said the institute had initially considered lodging an FIR but decided to first verify the student's claims and evaluate his technical abilities before taking any further action.



The official added that IIT-K has previously encouraged young cybersecurity talent. Earlier this year, it offered a position at its C3iHub to a youth who had identified vulnerabilities in the CBSE's online screen-marking portal. PTI