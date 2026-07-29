Boeing finds no fault in Dreamliner fuel switch: Govt

17:22

The government has said that Boeing's detailed examination of the Dreamliner aircraft's fuel control switch locking mechanism did not find any abnormality following an Air India pilot flagging possible issues with the system after operating a London Heathrow-Bengaluru flight in February this year.



On February 2, an Air India pilot reported a defect in the fuel control switch of the Boeing 787-8 plane after operating the AI132 flight.



The airline had grounded the aircraft for checks after it landed in Bengaluru from London.



Following the incident, the Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), as part of continued airworthiness, directed Boeing to carry out the test of the fuel control switch locking mechanism.



In a written reply to the Rajya Sabha on Monday, Minister of State for Civil Aviation Murlidhar Mohol said the DGCA, as part of continued airworthiness, had directed Original Equipment Manufacturer (OEM) level testing of the fuel control switch locking mechanism in Seattle.



"Detailed examination of Fuel Control Switch, including structural integrity of Fuel Control Switch detents, was carried out and no abnormality was observed. However, further inspection of the complete 'Thrust Control Module' at the OEM facility is underway," the minister said in the written reply.



The minister was responding to a question about the outcome of DGCA's OEM-level testing of the fuel control switch locking mechanism in Seattle, ordered after the February 2026 grounding. -- PTI