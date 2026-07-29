Bihar transgender board approves proposal to construct temple in Modi's name

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Prime Minister Narendra Modi/File image

The Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board on Wednesday approved a proposal to construct a temple dedicated to Prime Minister Narendra Modi as he has given the community "respect and rights", said Ranjan Singh, a member of the board.



Singh made the proposal at the maiden meeting of the board which functions under the state government's Social Welfare Department.



"Since the transgender community in Bihar does not have a temple of its own, I proposed to build a temple for Narendra Modi because he gave us respect and rights. The proposal received the support of all members and was approved by the board," Singh told PTI.



The Bihar government constituted the welfare board in August last year to protect the rights of the transgender community and take measures for their social development and empowerment.



"Today's meeting marked the first gathering of the Bihar State Transgender Welfare Board following the enactment of the Transgender Persons (Protection of Rights) Act, 2019, which provided the transgender community with institutional representation in the state secretariat," Singh said. -- PTI