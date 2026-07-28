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Assam flood toll mounts to 75 with 7 more deaths; 3.32 lakh people affected

Wed, 29 July 2026
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The toll in Assam floods increased by seven on Tuesday to reach 75, even though the number of affected population came down to 3.32 lakh, an official bulletin said. 

All seven deaths were reported from Sivasagar district, the Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin said.

With this, the toll in this year's flood is at 75 so far, with no person reported missing, according to the bulletin. 

It further said the seven districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Golaghat, Jorhat, Nagaon, Sonitpur and Kamrup Metropolitan are still reeling under the deluge, affecting 21 revenue circles and 622 villages. 

The flood-hit population in the state is at 3,32,639, with Charaideo being the worst-hit with 1,42,756 people impacted, followed by Sivasagar (97,074) and Jorhat (57,371).  -- PTI

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