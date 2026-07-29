Amit Shah ordered students to be shot, claims Rahul

14:22

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha, Rahul Gandhi, during his address on the ongoing debate over the new anti-paper leak bill, claimed that Union home minister Amit Shah ordered the use of force against students during the NEET protests.





"I am very happy today to see that so-called home minister of this country does not have the courage to come and sit here. I saw his cavalcade and the HM sitting inside the car, looking, shaking. Why is the home minister not here today? Because he is scared. The home minister is scared, he authorised the shooting of our students. He put pellets into the blood of our students, he ordered the students of India to be shot."





His remarks, however, triggered a massive uproar in Lok Sabha, with the Bharatiya Janata Party seeking proof of his allegations from Gandhi.