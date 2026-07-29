Amended bill to dismantle paper leak ecosystem: Pralhad Joshi

20:26

Union Education Minister Pralhad Joshi on Wednesday said the anti-paper leak amendment bill passed by Lok Sabha is an attempt to dismantle the paper leak ecosystem.



He said the bill will increase transparency, credibility and fairness in the examination process.



"Lok Sabha has passed the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, ushering in a tougher legal framework to combat examination malpractices. With stricter penalties, fast-track courts, enhanced investigation mechanisms and stringent action against exam fraud, the bill aims to dismantle the paper leak ecosystem and increase transparency, credibility and fairness in the examination process," he said in an X post.



Joshi took charge as education minister after Dharmendra Pradhan resigned following nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak issue.



The bill was passed by the Lok Sabha on Wednesday after a 10-hour-long debate. -- PTI