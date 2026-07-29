Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Amarnath Yatra: 'Chhari Mubarak' taken to Pahalgam for annual rituals

Wed, 29 July 2026
Share:
09:27
image
Rituals for 'Chhari Mubarak', age-old traditions associated with the annual Amarnath Yatra, formally began on Wednesday, Mahant Deependra Giri said.

'Chhari Mubarak', the saffron-robed silver mace of Lord Shiva, was taken from its abode at Dashnami Akshara here to Pahalgam in Anantnag district for the bhoomi pujan ritual.

Chanting Vedic hymns, a group of sadhus led by Giri, custodian of the holy mace, left for Gauri Shankar Temple, Pahalgam, where the bhoomi pujan of the holy mace will be held, Girri said.

He said the holy mace will stop at Martand temple in Mattan area for a holy bath on its return journey to the abode here later in the day.

Giri expressed satisfaction that more than 4.25 lakh pilgrims have performed the Yatra this year. The Amarnath yatra, which began on July 3, will end on August 28 coinciding with Raksha Bandhan. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP ideologue booked for saying protestors 'enjoy being raped'
LIVE! BJP ideologue booked for saying protestors 'enjoy being raped'

'Today's Children Are Not Slaves Of Anyone'
'Today's Children Are Not Slaves Of Anyone'

'This generation decides on their own what is good or bad for them.''They got an outlet to vent their anger against this government through CJP and they did that.''They felt how can the government control us or lathi charge us?'

'Delulu', 'clock it: Gen-Z lingo echoes in Parliament debate
'Delulu', 'clock it: Gen-Z lingo echoes in Parliament debate

Parliament embraced Gen Z lingo during a Lok Sabha debate on the crucial anti-paper leak amendment bill.

Is Priyanka Chaturvedi Joining The BJP? She Says...
Is Priyanka Chaturvedi Joining The BJP? She Says...

'The made-up stories really angered me. Forget angering me, it actually made me feel, okay, if they want to play this game, let me play along.'

100% tariffs on India? US Senate backs Russia sanction bill
100% tariffs on India? US Senate backs Russia sanction bill

A bipartisan group of US Senators has agreed to fast-track a bill allowing the President to impose sanctions on major purchasers of oil from Russia and Iran. This legislation, known as the Lindsey O. Graham Sanctioning Russia and Iran...