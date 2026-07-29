All govt schools in Himachal to remain open on Independence Day

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All government schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain open on August 15 as the state government has directed educational institutions to celebrate Independence Day with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events.



The directorate of school education on Wednesday issued instructions to all District Deputy Directors (Primary and Higher) and principals of government senior secondary schools, directing them to ensure that Independence Day is celebrated with dignity and enthusiasm across all government schools.



According to the order, every government school will organise flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and other patriotic activities to mark the occasion.



The Directorate also asked District Education Officers to issue the necessary guidelines to schools in their respective districts and ensure that all government schools remain open on Independence Day.



Schools have also been directed to participate in official Independence Day functions organised at the tehsil, sub-division and district headquarters.



The order mandates strict compliance with these instructions at all levels. -- PTI