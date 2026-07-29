Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

All govt schools in Himachal to remain open on Independence Day

Wed, 29 July 2026
Share:
21:30
File image
File image
All government schools in Himachal Pradesh will remain open on August 15 as the state government has directed educational institutions to celebrate Independence Day with flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and patriotic events.

The directorate of school education on Wednesday issued instructions to all District Deputy Directors (Primary and Higher) and principals of government senior secondary schools, directing them to ensure that Independence Day is celebrated with dignity and enthusiasm across all government schools.

According to the order, every government school will organise flag-hoisting ceremonies, cultural programmes and other patriotic activities to mark the occasion.

The Directorate also asked District Education Officers to issue the necessary guidelines to schools in their respective districts and ensure that all government schools remain open on Independence Day.

Schools have also been directed to participate in official Independence Day functions organised at the tehsil, sub-division and district headquarters.

The order mandates strict compliance with these instructions at all levels. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Will beat the f**king sh*t out of them': Trump after Iran strikes
LIVE! 'Will beat the f**king sh*t out of them': Trump after Iran strikes

'We'll change govt if it doesn't fall in line': CJP's Dipke
'We'll change govt if it doesn't fall in line': CJP's Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the government for allegedly troubling protesting students, asserting they are the nation's future and not terrorists. He warned that if the government fails to address...

'I was in Russia': Bihar man challenges NEET protest FIR
'I was in Russia': Bihar man challenges NEET protest FIR

A resident of Bihar's Kishanganj district, Mohammad Sadaqat, claims he was wrongly booked for a NEET paper leak protest despite being in Russia for four months. His video has gone viral, prompting the state government to announce the...

Brig Ponwar, architect of India's jungle warfare, dies at 77
Brig Ponwar, architect of India's jungle warfare, dies at 77

Brigadier Basant Kumar Ponwar (Retd), a distinguished veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak War and the visionary behind India's modern jungle warfare strategies against Maoist insurgency, has passed away at 77. His extensive career spanned over...

'Enemies like India': Pak rejects talks with PoK protesters
'Enemies like India': Pak rejects talks with PoK protesters

Terming protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as "enemies" like India, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said there will be no dialogue with them, even as the death toll due to clashes between demonstrators and...