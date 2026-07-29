13 peacocks missing from picnic spot near Kolkata, 3 detained over smuggling charge

21:10

Thirteen peacocks and several other birds and animals have gone missing from a garden widely used for picnics here in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, triggering a police probe and detention of three persons on charges of wildlife smuggling.



The birds, along with turtles, parakeets and other exotic species, had been kept at the "Aranyak Banabhojan Udyan" on the banks of the Adi Ganga in Baruipur, around 31 km from Kolkata, the police said.



Not a single peacock remains in the garden now, with complainants alleging that the turtles and other birds have also been removed, and might have been sold off illegally.



A local BJP leader has lodged a written complaint with Baruipur police station after finding the enclosures empty.



A police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Biswas launched an investigation and detained three persons for questioning.



One of the detainees claimed during interrogation that a peacock had died and was buried on the premises.



The police, however, are examining why the forest department was not informed of the death of the national bird and why procedures mandated under the Wildlife Protection Act were not followed. -- PTI