Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

13 peacocks missing from picnic spot near Kolkata, 3 detained over smuggling charge

Wed, 29 July 2026
Share:
21:10
image
Thirteen peacocks and several other birds and animals have gone missing from a garden widely used for picnics here in West Bengal's South 24 Parganas district, triggering a police probe and detention of three persons on charges of wildlife smuggling.

The birds, along with turtles, parakeets and other exotic species, had been kept at the "Aranyak Banabhojan Udyan" on the banks of the Adi Ganga in Baruipur, around 31 km from Kolkata, the police said.

Not a single peacock remains in the garden now, with complainants alleging that the turtles and other birds have also been removed, and might have been sold off illegally.

A local BJP leader has lodged a written complaint with Baruipur police station after finding the enclosures empty.

A police team led by Additional Superintendent of Police Atish Biswas launched an investigation and detained three persons for questioning.

One of the detainees claimed during interrogation that a peacock had died and was buried on the premises.

The police, however, are examining why the forest department was not informed of the death of the national bird and why procedures mandated under the Wildlife Protection Act were not followed. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'Will beat the f**king sh*t out of them': Trump after Iran strikes
LIVE! 'Will beat the f**king sh*t out of them': Trump after Iran strikes

'We'll change govt if it doesn't fall in line': CJP's Dipke
'We'll change govt if it doesn't fall in line': CJP's Dipke

Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) founder Abhijeet Dipke has criticised the government for allegedly troubling protesting students, asserting they are the nation's future and not terrorists. He warned that if the government fails to address...

'I was in Russia': Bihar man challenges NEET protest FIR
'I was in Russia': Bihar man challenges NEET protest FIR

A resident of Bihar's Kishanganj district, Mohammad Sadaqat, claims he was wrongly booked for a NEET paper leak protest despite being in Russia for four months. His video has gone viral, prompting the state government to announce the...

Brig Ponwar, architect of India's jungle warfare, dies at 77
Brig Ponwar, architect of India's jungle warfare, dies at 77

Brigadier Basant Kumar Ponwar (Retd), a distinguished veteran of the 1971 Indo-Pak War and the visionary behind India's modern jungle warfare strategies against Maoist insurgency, has passed away at 77. His extensive career spanned over...

'Enemies like India': Pak rejects talks with PoK protesters
'Enemies like India': Pak rejects talks with PoK protesters

Terming protesters in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) as "enemies" like India, Pakistan's Defence Minister Khawaja Asif has said there will be no dialogue with them, even as the death toll due to clashes between demonstrators and...