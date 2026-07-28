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Woman strangles 3-year-old son while talking to 'lover'

Tue, 28 July 2026
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A 32-year-old woman was booked for allegedly strangling her three-year-old son to death here last month after the child kept crying while she was on a call with her alleged lover, police said on Tuesday.

The matter came to light after the woman's husband overheard the accused narrating the incident to her lover on Monday. She subsequently admitted to the act before her family and the police, they said.

According to the police, the incident took place on June 28 in Chhauli village under Baldev police station area.

The child's father, Krishna Murari Gupta, who runs a medical store, was at his shop when his wife, Ruchi Jindal, called him saying that their son had fallen ill after crying continuously and had stopped responding.

The family rushed the child to several doctors and later to a private hospital in Mathura, where he was declared dead.

Believing that the death had occurred after the child was administered polio drops earlier that day, the family buried the body without suspecting any foul play.

The police said the matter surfaced on Monday after Krishna Murari claimed that he overheard his wife discussing the child's death over the phone.

The woman's brother-in-law, Govind Gupta, later checked her call records and alleged that she had been in frequent contact with a man for long durations. -- PTI

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