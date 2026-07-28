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Why are you scared of country's youths, asks Priyanka

Tue, 28 July 2026
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Congress MP Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Tuesday questioned the government over use of  pellet guns on protesting students at Jantar Mantra in New Delhi.

"I want to ask Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, were students terrorists. The Congress is demanding answers," Priyanka said while participating in the debate on the Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 in Lok Sabha.

Vadra said Shah must answer who authorised use of pellet guns on protesting students.

Slamming the NDA government, the Wayanad MP asked, "why are you scared of youths of this country, who gave you right to suppress students?"

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