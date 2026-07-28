'What's your rate?' Woman waiting for cab harassed in B'luru

09:27

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A woman has alleged that she was sexually harassed by a man while waiting for a cab in Bengaluru's Ramamurthy Nagar and has urged the Bengaluru Police to take action after sharing a video of the incident on social media.



According to the woman, the incident occurred while she was waiting for her cab when a man on a scooter approached her and allegedly asked, "What's your rate?" She alleged that the remark was accompanied by intimidating comments.



Sharing the incident on social media, the woman said she should be able to wait for a cab without being treated like an object or being propositioned for money. "As a woman, I should be able to wait for my cab without being treated like an object or being propositioned for money. His words were intimidating, disrespectful, and made me fear for my safety," she wrote.



The woman alleged that she began recording the incident on her mobile phone, following which the accused noticed that he was being filmed, allegedly abused her and fled the spot.



She also shared details of the vehicle allegedly involved, stating that it bore registration number KA03 KQ6190, and appealed to the authorities to identify the accused and take appropriate action.



In her post, the woman said such behaviour should not be normalised and urged people to speak up against harassment in public places.



"Silence only emboldens offenders. Public spaces must be safe and respectful for everyone," she wrote while appealing for action against the accused. -- ANI