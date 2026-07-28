UP ex-minister dies after falling from 7th floor flat in Lucknow; kin suspect foulplay

23:24

A former Uttar Pradesh minister and BJP leader died on Tuesday after allegedly falling from an upper floor behind the Darulshafa new MLA Residence complex in the Hazratganj area here, police said.



Nanak Ram Bhurji, 68, was a former minister of state and currently a member of the BJP. His relatives have alleged foul play, saying there were no visible injury marks on the body -- inconsistent with a fall from the seventh floor -- and demanded a thorough investigation into the matter.



According to the police, the officer in charge of the MLA residence informed the local police outpost that a man had fallen from an upper floor behind the legislators' residential complex.



Police rushed to the spot and shifted him to the Civil Hospital, where doctors declared him dead.



Director of Civil Hospital Dr G C Gupta told PTI that the former minister was brought to the hospital around 2.35 pm.



"He was brought dead. His body had external injury marks. A postmortem will be done to ascertain the exact cause of death," Dr Gupta said, adding that Bhurji's relatives had also arrived at the hospital.



Bhurji was not allotted any room in the new Darulshafa building, so how and why he reached there and the circumstances leading to his fall remain unclear. -- PTI