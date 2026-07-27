Sibal contributes Rs 1 cr to CJP for students' legal aid

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CJP spokesperson Saurav Das and senior advocate Kapil Sibal addressing press conference in New Delhi on Monday./ANI Photo

Senior advocate Kapil Sibal on Monday announced a Rs 1 crore contribution to the fund established by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) to extend legal aid to the protestors arrested by the Delhi police over the recent agitation.



CJP spokesperson Saurav Das said there was credible apprehension of criminal cases being lodged against students across the country despite the assurance given by the Centre.



He said that the CJP was in touch with the Supreme Court lawyer to seek legal aid for the students booked by the police.



Sibal, seated alongside Das, confirmed his agreement to provide financial aid to the CJP.



"I have said that wherever peaceful protests have taken place in India, be it Bihar, Assam, Bengal, or Maharashtra, and where students or protestors have been targeted, we have decided to create a mechanism to track the legal cases lodged by the governments, so that our lawyers can provide legal aid.



"We have demanded that there shouldn't be any FIRs, and if there have been, they should be withdrawn," Sibal said. -- PTI