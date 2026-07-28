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Rebel TMC MPs attend their 1st NDA parliamentary party meet

Tue, 28 July 2026
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A meeting of the NDA parliamentary party was held at the Parliament House complex on Tuesday with attendance of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and top Union ministers.

The meeting, 'Mangal Milan', was also attended by MPs who rebelled against Trinamool Congress leadership and joined the NCPI.

"I participated in the NDA meeting. It was an enriching and informative meeting in presence of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Today, we had a discussion of FTAs. It was a positive discussion," NCPI MP Sayoni Ghosh said.

She also said that everyone should support anti-paper leak bill, referring to the The Public Examination (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill 2026 which will come up for discussions this afternoon.

After joining the NCPI, the MPs expressed their allegiance for NDA.

Another lawmaker Kakoli Ghosh Dastidar said this was for the first time 20 NCPI MPs were invited for NDA's Mangal Milan meeting.

"We came to know about the progress of the country, about FTAs, farmers... With the data we got, we will be able to make people understand about that as well," she said. -- PTI

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