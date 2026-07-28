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Ready for 10 hours discussion on exam bill: Rijiju in Parl

Tue, 28 July 2026
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On the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju says, "I spoke with the leaders of all parties -- the Congress Chief Whip, the Samajwadi Party Chief Whip, the DMK, and NCP -- and everyone agreed to extend the six-hour discussion by 2 hours to make it 8 hours. We all reached this agreement... 

"I state this in the House: Venugopal ji, if you require an extra 2 hours, the government has no objection. We can meet and decide on it. The Speaker has just said that we have no objection to extending it by another hour... If even more time is needed beyond eight hours, we are ready for 10 hours discussion..."

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