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Pradhan returns to Odisha, gets rousing welcome

Tue, 28 July 2026
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Senior BJP leader Dharmendra Pradhan on Tuesday returned to his native Odisha for the first time after resigning as the Union education minister in the face of massive protests, with state ministers and party MLAs according him a warm welcome at the Bhubaneswar airport.

Five state ministers, 21 other BJP legislators, two former MLAs and senior party leaders welcomed the Sambalpur MP at the Biju Patnaik International Airport here.

'Dharmendra Pradhan zindabad' slogan rented the air as his supporters lined either side of the road to welcome their leader.

Pradhan stepped down as the Union education minister on July 25, taking moral responsibility for the irregularities in the conduct of the NEET-UG 2026 examination held on May 3.

Pradhan's supporters are projecting him as a "hero" as he is the first minister in the Narendra Modi government who stepped down on "moral grounds".

"Of the 79 MLAs, 26 legislators, including five ministers, were present at the airport to welcome Pradhan. This reflects his acceptability among party lawmakers," a political observer said.

Odisha Pradesh Congress Committee (OPCC) president Bhakta Charan Das, on the other hand, said, "Neither has Pradhan resigned on moral grounds not has Prime Minister Narendra Modi sacked him. He had to tender his resignation under the pressure from students and youths of the country."

Odisha BJP leaders, including Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi and BJP state president Manmohan Samal, have praised Pradhan for taking an "exemplary step by resigning on moral grounds". -- PTI

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