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Parliamentary panel calls Google, Meta, X, Snapchat for discussion

Tue, 28 July 2026
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The Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology will hold a meeting on August 3 to discuss "Social and Digital Platforms and Their Regulation," with senior representatives from the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY), the Ministry of Home Affairs, Google, Meta, X and Snapchat scheduled to brief the panel.

The development follows an incident involving Meta on Tuesday, when Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Facebook video addressing action against examination paper leaks was briefly removed from the platform before being restored.

In a statement, a Meta spokesperson said, "The content was removed in error and has since been restored," attributing the removal to a technical error.

The video, released on July 23, marked Prime Minister Modi's first direct address to Gen Z during the 36-day-long Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation over the NEET-UG 2026 examination irregularities.

In the address, the Prime Minister assured students that the government would strengthen the legal framework against paper leaks, including setting up Special Fast-Track Courts and introducing stricter punishment through fresh legislation. The Centre subsequently introduced the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, proposing imprisonment of up to 10 years, enhanced monetary penalties and Special Fast-Track Courts for offences under the Act.

The student agitation was called off on July 25 after Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan resigned. The Centre also reached an understanding with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) and activist Sonam Wangchuk to withdraw cases against protesters, prevent police intimidation and bring stronger anti-paper leak legislation.

The parliamentary panel meeting also comes a day after Delhi Police directed multiple social media platforms to remove posts and videos containing abusive remarks against the Prime Minister that were allegedly uploaded during the student protests at Jantar Mantar and the violence linked to the July 20 'Sansad Chalo' march.

According to Delhi Police, its social media monitoring teams have been continuously scanning online platforms and issuing notices to intermediaries for the removal of objectionable content. Police said several such posts and videos had already been taken down, while monitoring of online activity related to the protests continues. -- ANI

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