Newly-married couple found dead in UP; police probe murder-suicide angle

21:15

A newly-married couple was found dead in a rented room in the Barra area here on Tuesday evening, with the police probing whether the husband killed his wife before dying by suicide, an official said.



The deceased were identified as Saurabh Savita (36) and his wife Rani Savita (30), both natives of the Sachendi area in city outskirts.



The couple, who had a love marriage about five months ago, had shifted to the rented accommodation only four to five days ago after returning from Delhi, where they had been living since their wedding.



The incident came to light after a neighbour noticed the man hanging inside the room through an open window and alerted the landlord.



Despite repeated knocks, there was no response from inside, following which the police were informed.



Deputy Commissioner of Police (South) Deependra Nath Chaudhary said Rani's body was found lying on the floor, while Saurabh was found hanging from the ceiling.



Preliminary investigation suggests that the two were cousins and had entered into a love marriage around five months ago, DCP added.



The landlord told police that the couple had rented the room only a few days earlier, saying they wanted to stay in the area because of work.



Senior police officers and a forensic team inspected the scene soon after the incident was reported, DCP said, adding that the allegations made by the woman's family are being examined thoroughly. -- PTI