NEET protests: SC says SIT may be set up to probe police excesses

12:25

Continuous rainfall in the hilly regions of Uttarakhand's Garhwal division has now started impacting the Ganga River in Rishikesh. At Triveni Ghat, the Ganga is flowing with a strong current.



According to officials of the Central Water Commission in Rishikesh, although the river is in spate, its water level is still around 50 centimetres below the warning mark.



In view of the rising water level, personnel from the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), Jal Police, and the Disaster Relief Team jointly appealed to devotees, local residents, and tourists at all major ghats in Rishikesh, Muni Ki Reti, and Laxman Jhula to immediately vacate the riverbanks and move to safer locations.



Using loudhailers, officials warned that continuous rainfall has caused the Ganga's water level to rise rapidly, making the river's flow extremely swift and dangerous.



The State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) and other agencies are maintaining constant surveillance at the ghats and have urged people to strictly follow the administration's advisories, avoid venturing near the river, and immediately inform the control room or disaster response teams in case of any emergency.



Dehradun Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP) Pramendra Dobhal said that the Dehradun Police has been placed on high alert in view of the continuous heavy rainfall across Dehradun and the hill districts. He added that he is personally monitoring the situation to ensure a swift response to any emergency.



Police teams have been deployed across all police station jurisdictions and are carrying out continuous patrols at vulnerable and sensitive locations. Since last night, personnel have been patrolling riverbanks, streams, and other flood-prone areas, using loudhailers to alert residents and advise them to stay away from rivers and seasonal streams due to the rising water levels. People living in vulnerable areas along riverbanks are also being shifted to safer locations as a precautionary measure.



Additionally, following the release of water from the Srinagar Dam, which has led to a rise in the water level of the Ganga in the Rishikesh area, police teams are continuously patrolling the Ganga ghats, warning people against venturing near the river and urging them to follow safety advisories. -- PTI