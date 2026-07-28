Must compliment PM Modi: BJP MP discusses exam bill

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"The earlier Bill and the amendment today are, in a way, reaffirmation of this government's deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country. And at the same time, it is also a reiteration of Prime Minister Modi's resolve- not to allow anyone to compromise with the future of the children of Mother India. Therefore, this bill can be described, in a way, as a milestone legislation in the history of Indian Parliament..."

Union Minister Jitendra Singh lists the paper leaks during the UPA; he says, "In 2009- Railway Recruitment Board; 2011- All India Engineering Entrance Examination; 2012- AIIMS New Delhi entrance paper leak; 2013- Maharashtra Secondary Certificate Examination. If I keep listing them, I won't be able to discuss the Bill itself... 2010- B.Ed. Entrance Examination, Uttar Pradesh; 2012- Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. 2009- West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam.Therefore, this government realised the need for dedicated legislation... There are four major recruitment agencies under the Government of India- UPSC, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, and the Institute of Banking Personnel; and similarly, for higher education admissions, the National Testing Agency."NTA was also constituted in 2017 by this very government. In 1992 -- for the first time -- a recommendation was made to the Government of India, led by the Congress party to establish a common national testing agency."Then, in 2010, during the UPA's tenure, a committee suggested the same thing; I do not know why it was not given due consideration, for whatever reasons or vested interests. So, I think you must compliment Prime Minister Modi and this government. It has completed a task--an unfinished task--that you should have accomplished yourselves."This bill, which was introduced yesterday, is, in fact, an amendment to the earlier bill- Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024, which was also brought by this government. And not only brought, it was perhaps the first of its kind in the history of independent India.