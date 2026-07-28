Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

Must compliment PM Modi: BJP MP discusses exam bill

Tue, 28 July 2026
Share:
14:51
image
Union Minister Jitendra Singh lists the paper leaks during the UPA; he says, "In 2009- Railway Recruitment Board; 2011- All India Engineering Entrance Examination; 2012- AIIMS New Delhi entrance paper leak; 2013- Maharashtra Secondary Certificate Examination. If I keep listing them, I won't be able to discuss the Bill itself... 2010- B.Ed. Entrance Examination, Uttar Pradesh; 2012- Tamil Nadu Public Service Commission. 2009- West Bengal Joint Entrance Exam. 

Therefore, this government realised the need for dedicated legislation... There are four major recruitment agencies under the Government of India- UPSC, Staff Selection Commission, Railway Recruitment Board, and the Institute of Banking Personnel; and similarly, for higher education admissions, the National Testing Agency. 

"NTA was also constituted in 2017 by this very government. In 1992 -- for the first time -- a recommendation was made to the Government of India, led by the Congress party to establish a common national testing agency. 

"Then, in 2010, during the UPA's tenure, a committee suggested the same thing; I do not know why it was not given due consideration, for whatever reasons or vested interests. So, I think you must compliment Prime Minister Modi and this government. It has completed a task--an unfinished task--that you should have accomplished yourselves.

"This bill, which was introduced yesterday, is, in fact, an amendment to the earlier bill- Public Examinations Prevention of Unfair Means Act 2024, which was also brought by this government. And not only brought, it was perhaps the first of its kind in the history of independent India. 

"The earlier Bill and the amendment today are, in a way, reaffirmation of this government's deep commitment to safeguard the welfare of the students and the youth of this country. And at the same time, it is also a reiteration of Prime Minister Modi's resolve- not to allow anyone to compromise with the future of the children of Mother India. Therefore, this bill can be described, in a way, as a milestone legislation in the history of Indian Parliament..."

TOP STORIES

LIVE! By removing one 'Pradhan', you saved Pradhan Mantri: Akhilesh
LIVE! By removing one 'Pradhan', you saved Pradhan Mantri: Akhilesh

Gen Z is 'Generation gutter', 'puke-inducing videos'. Kangana
Gen Z is 'Generation gutter', 'puke-inducing videos'. Kangana

Kangana Ranaut said some of the women protestors were "so ugly and corrupt that they can't be home makers either"

Did govt offer to change Pradhan's portfolio before resignation?
Did govt offer to change Pradhan's portfolio before resignation?

The BJP has strongly refuted media reports suggesting that former Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan's resignation was due to the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) rejecting a portfolio change offer. BJP spokesperson Sambit Patra labelled...

SC orders release of protesters under 18 with no criminal record
SC orders release of protesters under 18 with no criminal record

The Supreme Court has issued interim directions regarding nationwide protests over the NEET paper leak, ordering the release of minor student protesters without criminal records and directing states to preserve all digital evidence. The...

Parl panel to grill Insta, other platforms on user privacy
Parl panel to grill Insta, other platforms on user privacy

An Indian Parliamentary panel has summoned major social media platforms like Meta, Google, X, and Snapchat, along with MeitY and Home Affairs officials, to discuss the regulation of digital platforms. The meeting, scheduled for August 3,...