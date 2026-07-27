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Man jumps in front of metro train in Bengaluru, dies; yellow line services hit

Tue, 28 July 2026
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A man allegedly died by suicide by jumping in front of a running train at the Huskur Road metro station here on Monday, briefly affecting services on the yellow line, officials said.

The deceased was identified as Rajesh (37), a former journalist who worked with an online news portal. He was also into content creation but was currently unemployed, they said.

Police said that further inquiry is underway to ascertain what triggered him to take such an extreme step.

According to metro officials, the man took the extreme step at around 5.50 PM.

Upon noticing the passenger on the track, the train operator immediately applied the emergency brake. 

Despite the prompt action, the passenger came under the train. The train operator immediately alerted the Operations Control Centre.

"The on-duty Station Controller and security personnel immediately initiated the prescribed safety procedures, and traction power was switched off as a precautionary measure," the Bengaluru Metro Rail Corporation (BMRCL) said in a statement. -- PTI

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