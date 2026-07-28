Maha to withdraw FIRs against NEET protesters

21:46

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has asked the home department to withdraw FIRs lodged by police against protesters involved in agitations in different parts of the state over the NEET paper leak, sources said on Tuesday.



They said a majority of the demonstrations took place in Mumbai, Pune and Nagpur last week.



Police cases over the protests, held in solidarity with the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led agitation in Delhi's Jantar Mantar over the medical entrance exam paper leak and the July 20 police crackdown on agitators in the national capital, were related to unlawful assembly.



Fadnavis, who holds the home portfolio, has asked the department to withdraw FIRs lodged by police against the protesters in the state, said the sources.



A large number of students, youth and activists staged protests in different parts of the state demanding the resignation of the then-Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan over the NEET paper leak in May and reforms in the education sector.



Most of these protests took place on July 23-24. -- PTI