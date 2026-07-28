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'LS to hold 6-hour debate on anti-paper leak bill today'

Tue, 28 July 2026
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TMC MP Saugata Roy on Tuesday informed that the Lok Sabha is scheduled to hold a six-hour debate on the proposed anti-paper leak bill today, following an appeal by the Speaker and subsequent discussions between parties after yesterday's parliamentary session.

Speaking to ANI in the national capital, the TMC MP accused the leaders of disrespecting the mandate under which they were elected.

"The MPs won the election as Trinamool Congress candidates; they won by displaying Mamata Banerjee's photograph and by opposing the BJP. They have betrayed the party. They left the party, and the MPs who won by opposing the BJP are now joining them. What can one say about such betrayal?" Roy said.

Meanwhile, commenting on the parliamentary proceedings regarding the anti-paper leak bill, the TMC leader informed that a dedicated six-hour debate on the proposed legislation has been scheduled in the House following discussions.

"The Speaker had made an appeal; following discussions after yesterday's session, it was decided that a 6-hour debate on the new bill would be held today," he added.

Earlier, the NDA Parliamentary Party's 'Mangal Milan' meeting began in Parliament on Tuesday, with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other NDA leaders in attendance.

For the first time, the newly formed Nationalist Citizens Party of India (NCPI) has also been invited to join the alliance meeting. The meeting will take place at 9:30 am in the GMC Balayogi Auditorium, Parliament Library Building.

This is the first time that former TMC rebels now with NCPI will attend the NDA Parliamentary Party meeting today. NCPI MPs including Sudeep Bandopadhyay, Kakoli Ghosh, Shatabdi Roy, Sharmila Sarkar, Mitali Bagh and others are expected to be present.

The NDA's weekly 'Mangal Milan' is taking place during a stormy Monsoon Session. Exam reforms and Opposition protests over alleged police action on students are among the major issues. -- ANI

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