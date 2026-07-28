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Lok Sabha proceedings adjourned till 2 pm

Tue, 28 July 2026
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The Lok Sabha proceedings were adjourned till 2 pm on Tuesday, minutes after the House convened, amid noisy protests by a relentless opposition seeking a response from the government on the police action against protesting students.

Speaker Om Birla informed the House that a discussion on the anti-paper leak Amendment Bill will be taken up at 2 pm and urged the members to let the Question Hour continue.

With the opposition refusing to budge, he adjourned the House proceedings till 2 pm.

The Centre on Monday introduced the Bill in the Lok Sabha to amend the anti-paper leaks law, with provisions for stricter punishment of up to 10 years in jail and Rs 50 lakh fine, days after nationwide student protests over the NEET fiasco culminated in the resignation of Dharmendra Pradhan as education minister.

The proposed legislation was introduced by Minister of State for PMO Jitendra Singh amidst protests and sloganeering by the opposition, which has been demanding a response from the government over the police crackdown on students during the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP)-led July 20 protest march to Parliament and in other parts of the country.

However, no discussion could take place on the Bill as the opposition refused to step back from its demand. -- PTI

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