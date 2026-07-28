Kolkata court grants bail to 18 in NEET-protest violence case

21:27

A city court on Tuesday granted bail to 18 people, after initially remanding them to two days of judicial custody, who were arrested in connection with violence during a NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations.



Several journalists were injured when some people attacked them during the march from Sealdah station to Esplanade in central Kolkata on July 24.



The court granted bail to all 18 people arrested in connection with violence during the NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations.



Sixteen were arrested earlier, while two others were apprehended by the police on Monday.



The Chief Metropolitan Magistrate's Court had earlier in the day remanded the arrested persons in connection with violence during a NEET paper leak protest by the Left students' organisations to judicial custody till July 30.



The accused persons were represented by lawyers Shamim Ahmed, Raja Sengupta, Yasin Rahaman, Sanjay Kumar Gupta and other advocates.