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Industrial production rises by 7.3% in June: Govt data

Tue, 28 July 2026
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Industrial output rose by 7.3 per cent in June compared to 5.1 per cent in the preceding month, mainly on the back of improved manufacturing sector performance and strong growth of the electricity and gas supply sector.

This is the third monthly Index of Industrial Production (IIP) data based on the new series.

"In June 2026, Index of Industrial Production recorded a 7.3 per cent year-on-year growth, supported by 7.8 per cent growth in Manufacturing sector and strong growth of 10.6 per cent in Electricity & Gas Supply sector," the National Statistics Office said in a release on Tuesday.

The IIP growth rate for the month of June 2026 is 7.3 per cent against 5.1 per cent (Quick Estimate released in June) in the month of May 2026, it stated. The revised estimate of IIP for the month of May is 5 per cent.

The production of Mining & Quarrying rose by 1 per cent, Manufacturing by 7.8 per cent, Electricity & Gas Supply and Water Supply by 10.6 per cent, and Sewerage & Waste Management by 6.1 per cent in June 2026 compared to the year-ago period.

Within the manufacturing sector, 19 out of 23 industry groups have recorded positive growth in June 2026 over June 2025. The top three positive contributors for the month of June 2026 are - 'manufacture of electrical equipment' (34%), 'manufacture of motor vehicles, trailers and semi-trailers' (17.5%), and 'manufacture of food products' (10.8%). PTI

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