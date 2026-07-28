India-China border trade via Lipulekh to start from Aug 1

23:13

India-China border trade via Uttarakhand's Lipulekh Pass is set to resume on August 1 after a gap of more than six years, with the neighbouring country granting permission to 20 Indian traders to visit Purang (Taklakot), according to officials.



For the first phase, the Chinese administration in Tibet has granted permission for only 20 Indian traders to visit Purang (Taklakot) to check preparedness and their existing stock, officials said on Tuesday..



The Chinese administration made this decision citing a lack of accommodation facilities and has requested the names of 20 traders from the Indian side for the initial batch. In this phase, the traders will cross the border without any goods to assess the arrangements and inspect the stock they had left behind previously.



Ashish Joshi, the Sub-Divisional Magistrate (SDM) and Trade Officer of Dharchula, stated that the Border Trade Organization has been asked to submit the names of 20 traders for the first phase. -- PTI