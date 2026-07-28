Top StoriesNewsBusinessCricketMoviesSportsGet ahead
LIVE
See More >

I attempted 165 questions, not 41: Karnataka NEET aspirant alleges discripancy

Tue, 28 July 2026
Share:
09:02
image
A NEET aspirant from Karnataka's Haveri, Bindushree Jagdish Pawar, has alleged serious discrepancies in the OMR sheet released by the authorities, claiming it does not match the answers she actually marked in the examination.

Speaking to the media on Monday, Pawar claimed that she attempted 165 of the 180 questions, but the published OMR shows only 41 attempts, resulting in a score of -11 instead of the 668 marks she believes she earned based on the final answer key.

Appealing to the government to provide her original OMR sheet for verification, the aspirant said, "On July 16, they published what they claim is my original OMR sheet, showing that I attempted only 41 questions. In reality, I attempted 165 out of 180 questions, which earns me 668 marks according to the final answer key. Instead, they have shown that I attempted just 41 questions and declared a score of -11. There are clearly many loopholes and discrepancies in this OMR sheet. My only request to the government is to give me my original OMR sheet." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 'What's your rate?' Woman waiting for cab harassed in B'luru
LIVE! 'What's your rate?' Woman waiting for cab harassed in B'luru

Saransh Jain gets maiden India call up, Jadeja recalled for Sri Lanka Tests
Saransh Jain gets maiden India call up, Jadeja recalled for Sri Lanka Tests

Uncapped off-spinner Saransh Jain has been named as the replacement for the injured Washington Sundar in India's Test squad for the upcoming series against Sri Lanka, while the availability of key players Jasprit Bumrah and Sai Sudharsan...

Bihar to drop charges against NEET protesters, free detainees
Bihar to drop charges against NEET protesters, free detainees

The Bihar government has announced the withdrawal of all cases filed against protesters involved in demonstrations concerning the NEET paper leak. This decision includes the release of individuals who were jailed in connection with these...

Ex-IPS officer, hurt protesters move SC against pellet guns
Ex-IPS officer, hurt protesters move SC against pellet guns

A former IPS officer and two individuals injured during a recent protest in Delhi have filed a petition in the Supreme Court seeking a ban on the use of pellet guns by law enforcement agencies for crowd dispersal. The petitioners argue...

Murder, rape accused among hundreds at CJP stir: Police
Murder, rape accused among hundreds at CJP stir: Police

A police investigation into the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) protest at Jantar Mantar revealed that over 980 of the 2,873 scrutinised individuals had previous criminal records. These included serious charges such as murder, attempt to...