I attempted 165 questions, not 41: Karnataka NEET aspirant alleges discripancy

09:02

A NEET aspirant from Karnataka's Haveri, Bindushree Jagdish Pawar, has alleged serious discrepancies in the OMR sheet released by the authorities, claiming it does not match the answers she actually marked in the examination.



Speaking to the media on Monday, Pawar claimed that she attempted 165 of the 180 questions, but the published OMR shows only 41 attempts, resulting in a score of -11 instead of the 668 marks she believes she earned based on the final answer key.



Appealing to the government to provide her original OMR sheet for verification, the aspirant said, "On July 16, they published what they claim is my original OMR sheet, showing that I attempted only 41 questions. In reality, I attempted 165 out of 180 questions, which earns me 668 marks according to the final answer key. Instead, they have shown that I attempted just 41 questions and declared a score of -11. There are clearly many loopholes and discrepancies in this OMR sheet. My only request to the government is to give me my original OMR sheet." -- ANI