Hundreds of passengers left stranded at international terminal of Chennai airport

20:58

Hundreds of passengers bound for major global destinations including London, Dubai, Singapore, Myanmar, and Doha were left stranded for hours at the international terminal of the airport here on Tuesday during peak early morning hours.



Airport sources said between 5.00 am and 11.00 am, around 17 international flights were scheduled to depart from the airport.



Although the international terminal has 12 entry points, including 10 gates with double-sided access, passengers faced hardship as key entry gates (specifically gates 5, 8, 9, and 10) remained locked, airport sources said.



Officials were not immediately available for comment.



Passengers were forced to funnel through a limited number of open gates, resulting in agonisingly long queues extending all the way to the parking area.



Many reported waiting in line for over an hour just to enter the terminal building. Airport rules permit passengers to enter the terminal three hours before departure.



However, due to severe entry bottlenecks, travellers are forced to rush through subsequent mandatory procedures, including check-in, customs clearance, and immigration security, under intense stress, sources added.



The anxiety escalated significantly when departure announcements were made an hour before takeoff while passengers were still trapped in lines. -- PTI