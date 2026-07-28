Five-year-old girl killed as mud house collapses in UP's Kaushambi

22:12

A five-year-old girl was killed after a dilapidated mud house here collapsed on Tuesday, the police said.



The incident took place in Jamunapur village under Mahewa Ghat police station area when Priya was playing inside her thatched mud shack, they said.



The structure caved in suddenly, trapping the child under debris.



Hearing the collapse, local residents rushed to the spot and, along with family members, removed the debris and pulled out the girl. She was taken to a nearby hospital, where doctors declared her dead, according to police.



Station house officer Dhirendra Singh said the body has been sent for post-mortem.



He said the revenue department has also been informed about the incident. -- PTI