Exam Bill will fail: Gaurav Gogoi

15:19





"A similar bill--the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Act was introduced two years ago... Let us look at the status of the investigation into the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak; this will reveal just how serious the government is about the massive corruption that plagued the NEET exam. It is deeply distressing to note a newspaper report stating that out of the 45 individuals charge-sheeted in the NEET-UG 2024 paper leak case, 44 have already been granted bail... Given the intent with which this Bill is being introduced today, it will fail again. This law stands as a monument to your failure."



"Gogoi says, "21 children lost their lives; they committed suicide. The minister under whose watch 21 children lost their lives, when he resigned from his post and returned to the House yesterday, you garlanded him as if he had returned from a war against Pakistan."



He also says, "Today, the Prime Minister appears in Instagram reels. In the first cabinet meeting, instead of having a comprehensive discussion on how to improve education and dismantle the mafias, paper-setting mafia, paper-solving mafia, the testing center mafia... the Prime Minister Modi simply said to focus more on Instagram..."

Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi speaking in the LS on the Bill, "I wish to draw attention to the floods in Assam and the deaths of approximately 70 people there. With a heavy and pained heart, I urge the Central Government to provide a special package for the people of Assam."Speaking on the Public Examinations (Prevention of Unfair Means) Amendment Bill, 2026, Congress MP Gaurav Gogoi says, "It is evident that this government is not serious about the education sector and has no intention of bringing about reforms. This bill is merely a charade.